CEB engineers launch work-to-rule campaign

Ceylon Electricity Board engineers launched a work-to-rule campaign today in protest against the New Fortress Energy deal.

The CEB Engineers’ Union (CEBEU) said that its members will only work during normal office hours from today.

They have raised strong objections to the deal reached between the Government and the US based New Fortress Energy company.

US based New Fortress Energy and the Sri Lankan Government had recently signed the controversial deal.

New Fortress Energy said that they had executed a definitive agreement for New Fortress’ investment in West Coast Power Limited (“WCP”), the owner of the 310 MW Yugadanavi Power Plant based in Kerawalapitiya, along with the rights to develop a new LNG Terminal off the coast of Colombo.

As part of the transaction, New Fortress said it will have gas supply rights to the Kerawalapitya Power Complex, where 310 MW of power is operational today and an additional 700 MW scheduled to be built, of which 350 MW is scheduled to be operational by 2023.

New Fortress will acquire a 40% ownership stake in WCP and plans to build an offshore liquified natural gas (LNG) receiving, storage and regasification terminal located off the coast of Colombo. New Fortress will initially provide the equivalent of an estimated 1.2 million gallons of LNG (~35,000 MMBtu) per day to the GOSL, with the expectation of significant growth as new power plants become operational. (Colombo Gazette)