Biden ignores Sri Lanka for democracy summit

By Easwaran Rutnam

United States President Joe Biden has snubbed Sri Lanka by not inviting it for a virtual democracy summit featuring over 100 countries.

India, Pakistan, Maldives and Nepal are among the South Asian countries invited to attend the summit.

China and Russia are among the few countries together with Sri Lanka not invited for the summit.

The list of participating countries made public by the US State Department notes that Taiwan as well as the Philippines and Mexico are among 110 countries invited for the summit.

President Joe Biden will host a virtual summit on December 9-10, 2021 for leaders from government, civil society, and the private sector. The summit will focus on challenges and opportunities facing democracies and will provide a platform for leaders to announce both individual and collective commitments, reforms, and initiatives to defend democracy and human rights at home and abroad.

For the United States, the summit will offer an opportunity to listen, learn, and engage with a diverse range of actors whose support and commitment is critical for global democratic renewal. (Courtesy Daily Mirror)