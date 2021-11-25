Another gas leak results in an explosion in a house

Another gas leak has resulted in an explosion in a house in Kottawa.

The domestic gas cylinder had exploded while the occupants were fast asleep.

The explosion caused extensive damage to the house but there were no fatalities.

There have been a number of explosions caused by gas leaks in the recent past.

The most recent explosions caused by a gas leak had been reported in two restaurants in Weligama, one in Ratnapura and one in Colombo 07.

The explosion at a restaurant at the Race Course building in Colombo 7 was confirmed by the Government Analyst as being caused by a gas leak.

The former Executive Director of the Consumer Affairs Authority (CAA) Thushan Gunawardena had alleged that the gas leaks had been as a result of substandard gas cylinders.

However, Litro Gas Lanka Limited insisted that it had not released substandard gas cylinders to the market. (Colombo Gazette)