Union Assurance – The Only Insurance Company in Top 3 Large Enterprise Category at GPTW Awards

Union Assurance PLC was recognised as a Great Place to Work for the 9th year, as well as a Best Place to Work in Asia for 2021. The newest feather in its cap is achieving the Bronze Award in the Large Enterprise Category at the GPTW Awards ceremony held on the 16th of November 2021, making Union Assurance the only insurance company in Sri Lanka to be recognised among the top three in this category.

Commenting on the recognition, Jude Gomes, Chief Executive Officer of Union Assurance stated, “Staff engagement has been a challenge since the outbreak began; especially as we continued to work remotely. This exacerbated the need to maintain an environment in which employees feel safe, grow their careers, and make a difference every day for our customers. Among our key initiatives was the free, mental wellness hotline for employees to seek support with confidentiality through qualified professionals and consultants as a timely initiative in the height of the third lockdown, alongside special services to obtain support for COVID testing, consultation, and hospitalisation. Unprecedented times call for unprecedented solutions, and we went the extra mile to support our team members in a particularly stressful period. We are humbled and excited to be recognised in the Large Enterprise Category. This achievement is dedicated to our employees and their families.”

The Company’s success is pivoted on a strong employee value proposition that aligns policies and practices to create a work environment that is engaging and allows for innovation. With career development being a key value driver, the Company took an innovative approach through STEP (Striving To Excellence Programme) offering high performers the opportunity to accelerate towards future leadership roles through exposure and interaction with the corporate management, partake in live business projects, and role-modelling opportunities.

Despite remote working, Union Assurance continued to keep teams motivated and engaged, striking a balance between work and play with digital town-halls for quarterly updates, and happy hour sessions to promote camaraderie, complete with fun and games for employees.

While customer-centricity, innovation, and learning are at the core of the Company’s culture, Union Assurance ensures alignment to its vision, mission, and values to make a positive impact on its people and thus becoming a great place to work.

Union Assurance is a part of the John Keells Group, one of Sri Lanka’s largest listed conglomerates. It is among the most awarded Insurance companies in Sri Lanka, completing over three decades of success with a market capitalization of Rs. 16.6 Bn, a Life Fund of Rs. 45.3 Bn and a Capital Adequacy Ratio (CAR) of 300% as of June 2021. Set to empower the Sri Lankan Dream, Union Assurance offers Life Insurance solutions that cover education, health, investment, protection, and retirement needs of Sri Lankans. With 76 branches and an over 3,000-strong workforce, Union Assurance continues to invest in people, products, and processes with a customer-centric focus to be responsive to emerging changes in the Life Insurance industry.