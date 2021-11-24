QR code payment system at expressways

The QR code payment system is to be introduced at expressways in Sri Lanka, the Government announced today.

The Government is to work with all licensed financial institutions in the endeavour

of promoting and encouraging the LANKAQR payment methodology with the objective of

minimizing the use of currency physically within Sri Lanka.

As part of the initiative, it has been proposed to introduce the LANKAQR methodology for manual paying counters at expressways managed by the Road Development Authority.

Motorists utilizing the expressways will be able to pay the due amount within 8 – 10 seconds by scanning the QR code through the LANKAQR active mobile payment app of any bank at the paying gate by indicating the relevant amount of money on their mobile phone.

Accordingly, the Cabinet of Ministers granted approval for the resolution furnished by the Minister of Highways to implement the said payment methodology. (Colombo Gazette)