The private sector has been given the go ahead to import chemical fertilizer, Minister of Agriculture Mahindananda Aluthgamage.

The Minister told reporters today that a gazette notice in this regard will be issued.

He said that the private sector will be able to import chemical fertilizers, weedicides and pesticides with effect from today.

However, Aluthgamage insisted that the Government policy to promote green agriculture in the country has not changed. (Colombo Gazette)