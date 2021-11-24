Kuringankerni lagoon ferry service was not authorised

The ferry service which operated along the Kuringankerni lagoon was not authorised, State Minister of Rural Roads and other Infrastructure Nimal Lanza told Parliament today.

He said that the ferry service was operated by a businessman linked to the Kinniya Urban Council Chairman and was not authorised by the Government.

Nimal Lanza said that the foundation stone to construct a new bridge across the lagoon had been laid.

However, he said that a temporary road had also been constructed for people to travel around the lagoon until the bridge was completed.

Lanza said that the ferry service had been launched without the approval of the relevant Government authorities.

He said that life-jackets had also not been issued to the passengers travelling on the ferry.

Meanwhile, Cabinet spokesman, Media Minister Dullas Alahapperuma told reporters that the incident was discussed by the Cabinet.

He said that the Government has decided to pay compensation to those affected by the incident.

Six people including children were killed after the ferry capsized in Kinniya, Trincomalee yesterday.

The Police said that 11 people who were on the ferry sustained injuries and were admitted to hospital.

Hospital sources said that some of those receiving treatment were in critical condition. (Colombo Gazette)