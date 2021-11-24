Human rights central to US foreign policy in Sri Lanka

Human rights is central to US foreign policy in Sri Lanka, the US State Department said.

US Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asian Affairs Donald Lu had underscored this during a meeting with the Tamil National Alliance (TNA) and the Global Tamil Forum (GTF).

The State Department said that the meeting with the Tamil National Alliance and the Global Tamil Forum had been held to discuss reconciliation efforts in Sri Lanka.

“The US joins Sri Lankan Tamil people in search for lasting peace and full voice in deciding their country’s future,” the US State Department said today.

The TNA and the GTF delegation also met senior White House National Security Council (NSC) officials and discussed initiatives on greater US involvement in finding a political solution for the conflict in Sri Lanka while pursuing justice for victims.

Following a number of meetings held in the US, the TNA delegation had meetings in Canada. (Colombo Gazette)