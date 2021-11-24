Elephant House unveils ‘Feelgood’ guilt-free frozen confectionery range for customers seeking wellness and balanced lifestyles

Elephant House Ice Cream, Sri Lanka’s leader and iconic ice cream brand, recently unveiled ‘Feelgood’ its new guilt-free frozen confectionery range, supporting consumers who embrace wellness and balanced lifestyles.

Today, more individuals and households are focussing on wellness and mindful eating. This long-term commitment to health has propelled customers to make wellbeing a part of their daily routine including a reduction in sugar intake. However, that does not prevent the need to satiate cravings with no guilt attached.

Elephant House Ice Cream, as a truly Sri Lankan brand has always been associated with trusted quality and goodness, enjoyed by generations. A recognised market trailblazer, Elephant House Ice Cream continues to drive innovation in the industry to meet the rising health and wellness trends.

Understanding that consumers are exploring alternatives that are healthier and pose nutritional value, Elephant House now indulges the simple delights in life. The newly launched Feelgood collection of Frozen Yoghurt; Mixed Berry and Tropical Mango and No-Added Sugar; Chocolate and Vanilla, is crafted with carefully selected ingredients while providing a lightened indulgence. These guilt-free indulgent frozen desserts, can be even consumed as a snack during the day, helping customers stay on track with their wellness goals.

The Feelgood Frozen Yoghurt is probiotic appealing to the wide range of digestive health benefits. Moreover, the Mixed Berry and Tropical Mango Frozen Yoghurt offers an ice-cold treat using naturally sweet real fruit pieces to delight customers with healthy choices that are also guilt-free.

Similarly, the Feelgood No-Added Sugar ice cream range is also the perfect attribute for today’s health conscious consumer.

Reinforcing Elephant House’s commitment to using low-impact, environmentally friendly practices, modern innovative paper-based packaging has been used for the Feelgood range.

Explaining the new products, Sathish Rathnayake, Head of Frozen Confectionary, Ceylon Cold Stores PLC said, “We are delighted to launch our new Feelgood frozen confectionery range. As our consumers continue to look for ways to take care of their health and wellness, we have found a new way to incorporate the ideal choice for health-conscious individuals who seek a balanced lifestyle but at the same time want to indulge, to celebrate and enjoy one of life’s simple pleasures.”

The Feelgood range is now available at all supermarkets, selected groceries and pharmacies.