China gets deal to develop Phase II of Colombo Port ECT

China Harbour Engineering Company Ltd (CHEC) has been picked to develop Phase II of the Colombo Port Eastern Container Terminal (ECT).

Cabinet approval had been granted to develop the Eastern Container Terminal in stages as a terminal totally operated by the Sri Lanka Ports Authority.

Accordingly, international competitive bids had been invited for Phase II of the Eastern Container Terminal at the Colombo Port.

The Government said that three bids had been received for this purpose.

Accordingly the Cabinet of Ministers have approved a proposal presented by the Minister of Ports and Shipping to award the said procurement to Access Engineering Company and China Harbor Engineering Company Ltd on the recommendation of the Cabinet Appointed Procurement Committee. (Colombo Gazette)