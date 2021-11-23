Wearing face mask a must even in private vehicles

Wearing a face mask is a must even in private vehicles, the Police said today.

The Police launched a special operation today to nab people not wearing face masks in private vehicles.

According to the Police, if the passenger in the vehicle is not a relative then they must wear a face mask.

The Police said that motorists will be checked if they are seen to be travelling without a mask with a passenger, even if it is a close relative.

However, once the identity of the relative is established the motorist will be allowed to proceed.

In order to avoid any inconvenience, motorists and passengers have been urged to wear face masks so they are not stopped by the Police. (Colombo Gazette)