vivo Tops China’s Smartphone Market

Leading global smartphone brand, vivo has been ranked first in China’s smartphone market in the third quarter of 2021, leading China’s smartphone sales with a market share of 23 percent and a year-over-year growth rate of 21 percent , according to Counterpoint Research’s Monthly Market Pulse Service. vivo earned the top spot as its product portfolios continued to support its position in the mainstream price segment.

In addition to the above, vivo also rose to the fourth position in global smartphone shipments for the first time with a market share of 10 percent in the third quarter of 2021, according to Canalys . Previous quarterly numbers from Canalys indicated that vivo remained among the top five in global smartphone shipments in the past 4 quarters, 3,and it topped China’s smartphone market in Q2 2021,accordingto IDC Worldwide Quarterly Mobile Phone Tracker,4, maintaining strong growth momentum.

Leveraging a local mindset and its understanding of local culture and management, vivo continues to expand to more markets and accelerate its globalization. As of now, vivo has branched out its sales network across more than 50 countries and regions, and is loved by more than 400 million users worldwide.

About vivo

vivo is a technology company that creates great products based on a design-driven value, with smart devices and intelligent services as its core. The company aims to build a bridge between humans and the digital world. Through unique creativity, vivo provides users with an increasingly convenient mobile and digital life. Following the company’s core values, which include Benfen*, design-driven value, user-orientation, continuous learning, and team spirit, vivo has implemented a sustainable development strategy with the vision of developing into a healthier, more sustainable world-class corporation.

While bringing together and developing the best local talents to deliver excellence, vivo is supported by a network of 10 R&D centers in Shenzhen, Dongguan, Nanjing, Beijing, Hangzhou, Shanghai, Xi’an, Taipei, Tokyo, and San Diego, focusing on the development of state-of-the-art consumer technologies, including 5G, artificial intelligence, industrial design, photography, and other up-and-coming technologies. vivo has also set-up seven production bases (including brand-authorized manufacturing centers), across China, South- and Southeast Asia, and more regions, with an annual production capacity of nearly 200 million smartphones. As of now, vivo has branched out its sales network across more than 50 countries and regions and is loved by more than 400 million users worldwide.

*“Benfen” is a term describing the attitude on doing the right things and doing things right – which is the ideal description of vivo’s mission to create value for society.

