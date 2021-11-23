TNA appeals to the PM to win the hearts of Tamils

The Tamil National Alliance (TNA) today appealed to Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa to win the hearts of the Tamils.

TNA MP S. Sritharan said that Tamils in the North continue to be disrespected by the military.

He alleged that soldiers in the North walk over burial grounds of the Tamils killed during the war.

The TNA MP also said that Tamils in the North are not allowed to commemorate their family members killed during the war.

Sritharan appealed to the PM to work towards bridging the gap between the communities and not further distancing them.

He said that the TNA is willing to work with the PM to address the issues faced by the Tamils. (Colombo Gazette)