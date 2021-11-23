Samarasinghe to return to politics after role as envoy to US

Former Minister Mahinda Samarasinghe says he will return to politics after completing his role as Sri Lanka’s Ambassador to the US.

Samarasinghe said that he will be resigning from Parliament to be appointed as Sri Lanka’s new Ambassador to the US.

He told Parliament today that he was invited by President Gotabaya Rajapaksa to accept the post as Sri Lanka’s new Ambassador to the US.

The former Minister said that he accepted the offer and will resign soon and travel to the US by the end of this month.

However, Samarasinghe said he has no intention of stepping down from politics.

He said that he will return to politics after completing his role as Ambassador in the US. (Colombo Gazette)