Efforts being taken to prevent another lockdown

The Ministry of Health says all efforts are being taken to prevent another lockdown.

Deputy Director of Health Services Dr. Hemantha Herath said that a lockdown can be enforced at any time.

However, he said that all efforts are being taken to prevent a lockdown.

He said that the public have behaved in a irresponsible manner, which was not expected by many.

This has resulted in a rise in the number of people infected with Covid in Sri Lanka.

However, Dr. Hemantha Herath said that ultimately public behavior will decide if a lockdown is required or not. (Colombo Gazette)