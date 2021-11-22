Second reading of 2022 Budget passed

The second reading of the 2022 Budget was passed in Parliament with 153 MPs voting for and 60 MPs against it.

The vote on the second reading was taken this evening when Parliament convened to continue the debate on the budget.

Minister of Finance Basil Rajapaksa presented the Second Reading of the Appropriation Bill (Budget Speech) for the year 2022 on Friday 12th November 2021.

The Second Reading debate of the Appropriation Bill continued for 7 days from Saturday, November 13th to today the 22nd.

The Committee Stage Debate will commence tomorrow (23) and will continue for 16 days until Friday, December 10th, including Saturday.

The vote on the third and final reading of the budget will be taken on 10th December. (Colombo Gazette)