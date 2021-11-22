Putin sends his Security Council chief for talks in Colombo

Russian President Vladimir Putin has sent his Security Council chief for talks in Colombo.

Secretary of the Russian Security Council, Nikolai Patrushev, will visit Sri Lanka today (Monday) for consultations on security issues, the press service of the Security Council’s office said.

“Patrushev will hold Russia-Sri Lanka consultations on security issues,” the press service added.

The President chairs the Council and appoints its members. The secretary of the Security Council who answers directly to the President oversees the Council’s work and its Office. (Colombo Gazette)