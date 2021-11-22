Public Health Veteran Dr. Hiranthi Wijemanne launches her autobiography

Dr. Hiranthi Wijemanne who is well known for her role at UNICEF Sri Lanka as a national professional for 27 years contributing her expertise to many children related projects pre/post and during the civil war of Sri Lanka has launched her autobiography.

Titled as “In the best interest of every child” tells us about the relentless pursuit of her journey to give every child the best possible healthcare in Sri Lanka, how they achieved remarkable healthcare milestones during the peak of the war, her international experience serving at the UN Committee on the Rights of the Child (CRC) in Geneva and many inspiring real-life stories.

When asked about the inspiration behind the book she shared, “In today’s world, particularly in the international sphere, there appear to be subtle efforts to bully poorer and less developed countries like Sri Lanka, by some well to do western nations. This is a growing phenomenon of people passing judgment on countries like Sri Lanka with no real knowledge of the country or its people. This is why I decided that the truth must prevail.

The fact that Sri Lanka successfully won a brutal battle against one of the most dreaded terrorist organisations is a victory of no mean proportion. In addition, as I have articulated, amid a war priority was given to help and support the people of the country, especially families and children, and uphold their best interest. Focused in this book, are my experiences of working in the midst of a conflict”

Dr. Hiranthi Wijemanne holds a medical degree from the Faculty of Medicine, University of Colombo and a Master’s Degree in Public Health from the Harvard School of Public Health in the USA.

During her remarkable career, she has contributed her skills and expertise to Sri Lanka Peace Secretariat, the National Child Protection Authority and the Department of Probation and Child Care. She was also one of the 9 candidates elected to the UN Committee on the Rights of the Child (CRC) in 2010 to serve in Geneva. The Convention on the Rights of the Child (CRC) is celebrated on the 20th of November annually since its adoption in 1989.

Public Health Veteran Dr. Hiranthi Wijemanne presenting her autobiography

to the UNICEF country Representative to Sri Lanka Mr. Christian Skoog