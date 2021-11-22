Program organised to felicitate Yohani in Parliament postponed

A program organised to felicitate singer Yohani de Silva in Parliament tomorrow, has been postponed.

The Parliament media unit said that the program organized by the Women Parliamentarians’ Caucus tomorrow (23) to felicitate singer Yohani de Silva has been postponed due to unavoidable circumstances.

Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa and Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena, Chairperson of the Women Parliamentarians’ Caucus (WPC) State Minister of Primary Health Care, Epidemics and COVID Disease Control Dr. Sudarshini Fernandopulle, and a number of Ministers were to participate at the occasion.

Yohani drew international recognition with the song Manike Mage Hithe.

The song become a major global hit and crossed over 150 million views on YouTube.

Yohani was also exclusively signed as a Wingman India artist and will be managed by Sonu Lakhwani in India. (Colombo Gazette)