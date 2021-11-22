Mobile phone found in Ranjan Ramanayake’s possession

A mobile phone and a hands-free kit were found in the possession of imprisoned former MP Ranjan Ramanayake.

The mobile phone and hands-free kit were detected after Ramanayake had been transferred to the Welikada Prison.

The former MP was transferred from the Angunakolapelessa Prison to the Welikada Prison Hospital on November 10 to obtain medical attention.

Ramanayake was searched last night at the Welikada Prison Hospital.

During the search operation, prison officers had recovered a mobile phone and hands-free hit.

The Prisons Department said that action will be taken against the former MP over the discovery of the mobile phone.

The Supreme Court had sentenced former MP Ranjan Ramanayake to four years rigorous imprisonment over charges of contempt of court. (Colombo Gazette)