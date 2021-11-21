hSenid Business Solutions gears up for Investor Forum ahead of forthcoming IPO

As hSenid Business Solutions Limited the Sri Lankan market leader in Human-Capital-Management (HCM) related software industry draws closer to its highly anticipated Initial Public Offering (IPO).

The much-awaited Investor Forum will take place on the 23rd of November 2021.

The forum will commence from 10.30 am onwards at Jetwing Colombo Seven, presenting a resourceful opportunity for investors and other interested stakeholders to educate themselves on the offering of the upcoming IPO.

With over two decades of knowledge and experience in the HCM related software industry specializing in emerging markets, hSenid has cemented its position as a market leader and is now the first enterprise software company to be listed on the Colombo Stock Exchange (CSE).

hSenid Business Solutions is set to offer 55,339,076 new ordinary voting shares at Rs. 12.50 per share, and plans to raise a total sum of Rs. 692 Mn to fund the company’s key growth initiatives including strategic acquisitions, geographical expansions, and product enhancements.