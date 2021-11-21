Aeroflot resumes flights between Moscow and Colombo

Aeroflot resumed flights between Moscow and Colombo today, Airport and Aviation Services (Sri Lanka) (Private) Limited said.

The first flight, (SU284) with a total number of 240 passengers, arrived at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) today.

Aeroflot-Russian Airlines will initially operate flights every Friday and Sunday and will increase the frequency up to five times a week in the near future.

Aeroflot-Russian Airlines is the oldest international airline that operated international flights to Colombo and has been operating the Moscow-Colombo route since 1964. Aeroflot had to suspend operations to Colombo in 2020 due to the COVID-19 global pandemic.

The resumption of flights will boost the tourism industry in Sri Lanka especially in the post-pandemic period, Airport and Aviation Services said.

Russia has been one of the most reliable and friendly destinations for Sri Lanka to attract tourists and for many decades Russian inbound tourism has been showing its great potential as an important source market for the development of the travel and tourism industry in Sri Lanka.

On the other hand, Sri Lanka is steadily becoming one of the emerging popular destinations for Russian tourists.

Therefore, the recommencement of the Aeroflot airlines to Sri Lanka will immensely contribute to the booming aviation, travel, and tourism industry in Sri Lanka. (Colombo Gazette)