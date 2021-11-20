Gas leak suspected over explosion at Racecourse building

A gas leak is suspected to have caused the explosion at a restaurant at the Racecourse building today.

The Police said that there were no deaths or injuries caused by the explosion and subsequent fire.

The Police media unit said that the explosion occurred at a local outlet of an international fast food chain.

The McDonald’s outlet is located on the ground floor of the building.

The Police said that multiple investigations have been launched over the explosion which caused extensive dame to the building. (Colombo Gazette)