Vistara Airlines resumes flight operations between New Delhi and Colombo

Vistara Airlines resumed flight operations to the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) from New Delhi today.

The airline commenced its operations to Colombo in 2019 and had to stop its operations due to the COVID 19 global pandemic situation.

Vistara Airlines is an Indian full-service airline, based in Gurgaon, with its hub at Indira Gandhi International Airport. The carrier, a joint venture between Tata Sons and Singapore Airlines, commenced operations on 9 January 2015.

The first flight, (UK138) (A320 Neo) departed from New Delhi arrived at BIA on 19th November 2021 at 10.10 hrs with a total number of 138 passengers (3 business class, 16 premium economy, and 119 economy class).

Vistara Airlines is the one and only airline in India that offers premium economy cabin for passengers.

The first flight was welcomed by a celebratory water cannon salute upon arrival at Bandaranaike International Airport. Further, the passengers and guests were warmly welcomed with

Sri Lanka Tea Board-sponsored Ceylon Tea gift packs followed by a traditional Kandyan dance performance.

Vistara airlines will operate three flights a week and will increase it to daily operations to Mumbai and New Delhi from Colombo in the near future. (Colombo Gazette)