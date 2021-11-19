Sri Lanka insists no exclusive relations with any country

Sri Lanka today insisted that it does not have exclusive relations with any country.

Foreign Minister, Professor G.L Peiris told Parliament today that Sri Lanka maintains friendly relations with every country.

“There is no exclusivity in our foreign relations,” the Foreign Minister said.

He also said that Sri Lanka continues to believe in the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM).

The Minister also said that Sri Lanka will not allow its soil to be used against another country.

Foreign Minister, Professor G.L Peiris further spoke on Sri Lanka’s relations with India and China.

He said that connectivity with India is of the utmost importance in the context of Sri Lanka’s foreign policy.

The Foreign Minister also said that China has helped Sri Lanka a lot under the ‘Belt and Road’ initiative.

Professor G.L Peiris said that having good relations with Africa is also important.

Meanwhile, the Foreign Minister also spoke on the EU GSP Plus trade facility.

He said that Sri Lanka is hopeful the GSP Plus trade facility will not be withdrawn.

The Minister said that the importance of the GSP Plus trade facility for Sri Lanka was conveyed to the EU. (Colombo Gazette)