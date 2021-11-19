Parliament to felicitate singer Yohani on 23rd November

Parliament is to felicitate singer Yohani de Silva on 23rd November, the Parliament media unit said today.

Ms. Kushani Rohanadeera, Deputy Secretary General and Chief of Staff and the Secretary to the Women Parliamentarians’ Caucus (WPC) said that the felicitation event will be organized by the Members of the Caucus.

Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa and Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena, Chairperson of the Women Parliamentarians’ Caucus (WPC) State Minister of Primary Health Care, Epidemics and COVID Disease Control Dr. Sudarshini Fernandopulle, and a number of Ministers will participate on this occasion.

Rohanadeera further stated that the program will be conducted by following the Covid health guidelines.

Yohani drew international recognition with the song Manike Mage Hithe.

The song become a major global hit and crossed over 150 million views on YouTube.

Yohani was also exclusively signed as a Wingman India artist and will be managed by Sonu Lakhwani in India. (Colombo Gazette)