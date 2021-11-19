Notorious criminal ‘Army Amila’ arrested

Notorious criminal ‘Army Amila’ has been arrested by the Police Special Task Force (STF).

The Police said that Army Amila was arrested in Danketiya in the Tangalle area.

According to the Police, the criminal had in his possession over 3.7 kg of heroin and a sword at the time of the arrest.

Army Amila was accused over the murder of criminals identified as ‘Weeraketiye Sunil’, ‘Weeraketiye Dharme’, ‘Radampala Gajanayake’ and ‘Pallikuda Ukkung’.

The criminal was also accused of being involved in a number of robberies and assaults. (Colombo Gazette)