No immediate plan to isolate areas where new clusters emerged

There is no immediate plan to isolate any area where new Covid clusters have been detected, the Health Ministry said today.

Disaster Preparedness and Response Division Head at the Ministry of Health, Dr. Hemantha Herath said that the first step is to prevent the spread of the virus.

Dr. Hemantha Herath said that the public must also be made aware of the risk posed by the spread of the virus and the precautions they must take.

Health authorities said that new Covid clusters had emerged in at least five districts, including the Galle, Matara and Hambantota districts.

Dr. Hemantha Herath said that the public must avoid holding events which have not been authorised.

He said that public gatherings had led to the new Covid clusters emerging in some areas.

Dr. Herath said that if such gatherings are avoided that a situation will not arise where the country will need to be shut down again. (Colombo Gazette)