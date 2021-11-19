Dimuth Karunaratne to captain Sri Lanka against West Indies

Dimuth Karunaratne is to captain Sri Lanka against the West Indies in the upcoming Test series to be played in Sri Lanka.
The Sri Lanka Cricket selection committee has picked a 22 member squad to take part in the Test series.
The Minister of Youth and Sports Namal Rajapaksa has approved the squad.
The 1st Test will commence on the 21st of November at the Galle International Cricket Stadium.
Sri Lanka Test Squad
01) Dimuth Karunaratne – Captain
02) Oshada Fernando
03) Angelo Mathews
04) Dinesh Chandimal
05) Dhananjaya de Silva
06) Pathum Nissanka
07) Charith Asalanka
08) Minod Bhanuka
09) Roshen Silva
10) Kamil Mishara
11) Ramesh Mendis
12) Chamika Karunaratne
13) Lakshan Sandakan
14) Lasith Embuldeniya
15) Praveen Jayawickrama
16) Suminda Lakshan
17) Suranga Lakmal
18) Vishwa Fernando
19) Dushmantha Chameera
20) Lahiru Kumara
21) Asitha Fernando
22) Chamika Gunasekara