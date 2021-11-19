Dimuth Karunaratne to captain Sri Lanka against West Indies

Dimuth Karunaratne is to captain Sri Lanka against the West Indies in the upcoming Test series to be played in Sri Lanka.

The Sri Lanka Cricket selection committee has picked a 22 member squad to take part in the Test series.

The Minister of Youth and Sports Namal Rajapaksa has approved the squad.

The 1st Test will commence on the 21st of November at the Galle International Cricket Stadium.

Sri Lanka Test Squad

01) Dimuth Karunaratne – Captain

02) Oshada Fernando

03) Angelo Mathews

04) Dinesh Chandimal

05) Dhananjaya de Silva

06) Pathum Nissanka

07) Charith Asalanka

08) Minod Bhanuka

09) Roshen Silva

10) Kamil Mishara

11) Ramesh Mendis

12) Chamika Karunaratne

13) Lakshan Sandakan

14) Lasith Embuldeniya

15) Praveen Jayawickrama

16) Suminda Lakshan

17) Suranga Lakmal

18) Vishwa Fernando

19) Dushmantha Chameera

20) Lahiru Kumara

21) Asitha Fernando

22) Chamika Gunasekara