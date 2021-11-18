Union Assurance Premier Club honours top achievers at a scintillating gala

Union Assurance Premier Club, the largest and most attractive rewards scheme in the Sri Lankan insurance industry, recognised top achievers at a glittering event on the 07th of November, 2021, at Shangri-La Colombo. The platform is designed to recognise the Company’s insurance advisors who have demonstrated world-class salesmanship and customer service.

Speaking at the event, Jude Gomes, the CEO of Union Assurance PLC, stated, “Congratulations to the trailblazers of the Union Assurance Premier Club. I’m proud to see our first batch of achievers making waves in the industry as we take our Advisor Force to new heights in competency and customer centricity.”

The top achievers were recognised with an array of lifestyle and business promotion awards. Amongst the benefits received are a company-maintained luxury vehicle with fuel and cash rewards.

Addressing the team, Senath Jayathilake, the Chief Distribution Officer of Union Assurance, stated, “The Union Assurance Premier Club is an elite club of life insurance agents who have qualified based on a solid track record of superior customer service and customer centric salesmanship. We are pleased to award this world class sales team of ours the very best rewards programme the Life insurance industry has to offer. As a business, our main focus is to enhance Life insurance penetration in the country by protecting the lifestyles and dreams of Sri Lankans. Our premier agents will play a pivotal role in making this ambition a reality.”

The first batch of achievers of the Union Assurance Premier Club were: Upul Priyantha, Chamara Mendis, Herath Mudiyanselage, Chanaka Appuhamy, Sadun Siriwardana, Malintha Gurusinghe, Amila Harshana, Nayomi Meegahapola, Tharindu Kuruppu, Udan Silva, Jeewan Wijekoon, Suresh Bandara, Kumarasiri Ramanayake, Maheshi Fernando, Upali Wijesooriya, and Rohan Wijewardhana. The 16 members have also qualified for the Million Dollar Round Table (MDRT) membership.

The Union Assurance Premier Club intends to promote and recognise superior customer need assessments and service delivery to enrich the purchasing and user experience of our customers. The Company firmly believes that a customer centric insurance advisor force will play a pivotal role in protecting the lifestyle dreams and ambitions of Sri Lankans and steer towards a better protected Sri Lanka.

Union Assurance is a part of the John Keells Group, one of Sri Lanka’s largest listed conglomerates. It is among the most awarded Insurance companies in Sri Lanka, completing over three decades of success with a market capitalization of Rs. 16.6 Bn, a Life Fund of Rs. 45.3 Bn and a Capital Adequacy Ratio (CAR) of 300% as of June 2021. Set to empower the Sri Lankan Dream, Union Assurance offers Life Insurance solutions that cover education, health, investment, protection, and retirement needs of Sri Lankans. With 76 branches and an over 3,000-strong workforce, Union Assurance continues to invest in people, products, and processes with a customer-centric focus to be responsive to emerging changes in the Life Insurance industry.