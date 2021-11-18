Institutional and legal framework of several ministries amended

The institutional and legal framework of several ministries have been amended by President Gotabaya Rajapaksa.

Accordingly, the institutional and legal framework of the Minister of Finance, Foreign Minister and Minister of Mass Media have been amended.

The institutional and legal framework of the State Minister of Skills Development, Vocational Education, Research and Innovation and State Minister of National Security and Disaster Management have also been amended.

The gazette notice further states that the institutional and legal framework of the Presidential Secretariat – National Priority Programme has also been amended.

The President has issued an extraordinary gazette notice enforcing the amendments with effect from 17th November. (Colombo Gazette)