India launches crackdown on child sexual abuse with Sri Lankan links

India has launched a crackdown on child sexual abuse which has been linked to Sri Lanka and a number of other countries.

According to reports some of the accused are based in countries like Sri Lanka, Pakistan, Canada, Bangladesh, Nigeria, Indonesia, Azerbaijan, the US, Saudi Arabia, Yemen, Egypt and the UK.

In a nationwide coordinated crackdown on crime related to online child sexual abuse material, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in India registered 23 separate cases against 83 accused on the allegations related to online child sexual abuse and exploitation.

It was alleged that various syndicates of individuals based in different parts of India and foreign countries were indulging in circulating, storing and viewing Child Sexual Exploitation Material (CSEM) through various social media platforms/groups.

It was also alleged that persons were disseminating CSEM by way of sharing links, videos, pictures, texts, posts and hosting of such content on social media groups/platforms and third party storage/hosting platforms.

The CBI said that searches are being conducted at around 77 locations across 14 States in the country.

A number of electronic gadgets/mobiles/laptops etc. have so far been recovered during searches. It is revealed that some individuals were involved in trading of CSEM material.

As per initial information collected, there are more than 50 groups having more than 5000 offenders sharing child sexual abuse material. Many of these groups also have involvement of foreign nationals. It is initially learnt that there may be involvement of nationals of around 100 countries spread across various continents. CBI is coordinating with sister agencies through formal and informal channels. (Colombo Gazette)