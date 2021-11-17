Booster shots for over 60 at Viharamahadevi Park

Covid booster shots will be administered for people over the age of 60 at the Viharamahadevi Park in Colombo.

The Colombo Municipal Council (CMC) said that the park will be used as a walk-in vaccination center.

“Your past vaccine brand/type doesn’t matter. You are eligible regardless of the vaccine type if you are 60+ and 3 months have passed since you past (second) vaccination,” the Colombo Municipal Council’s Regional Epidemiologist Dr. Dinu Guruge said in a tweet.

Booster shots are being administered to people over 60 years of age in the Western and Southern provinces and in the Anuradhapura and Ampara districts.

State Minister Professor Channa Jayasumana said that the Pfizer vaccine will be administered as booster shots. (Colombo Gazette)