Sri Lanka to co-host 2026 T20 World Cup with India

Sri Lanka is to co-host the 2026 T20 World Cup with India while the US will co-host the 2024 tournament alongside the West Indies.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) today confirmed the 14 host countries of the ICC men’s white ball events from 2024-2031.

Eleven Full Members and three Associate Members have been selected to host two ICC Men’s Cricket World Cups, four ICC Men’s T20 World Cups and two ICC Men’s Champions Trophy events.

The USA and Namibia will host an ICC World Cup event for the first time. Whilst Australia, Bangladesh, England, Ireland, India, New Zealand, Pakistan, Scotland, South Africa, Sri Lanka, West Indies and Zimbabwe have previously staged major events and will do so again over the next decade.

The hosts were selected via a competitive bidding process overseen by a Board sub-committee chaired by Martin Snedden along with Sourav Ganguly and Ricky Skerritt. The ICC Board accepted the recommendations of the committee who conducted a thorough review of each bid along with ICC management. A similar process to identify the hosts for ICC Women’s and U19s events for the next cycle will be undertaken early next year.

The awarding of the events to preferred hosts is subject to the completion of the host agreements and the ICC will now work closely with Members to finalise arrangements. 17 Members submitted a total of 28 proposals to host the eight ICC Men’s white ball events. (Colombo Gazette)