President seeks JICA assistance for several projects

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has sought the assistance of the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) for several projects.

The President said that he expects the assistance of JICA in the areas of agriculture, skills development, health, and irrigation for the coming year.

JICA Director General South Asia Sakamoto Takema said that JICA is ready to support the socio-economic development needs of Sri Lanka.

Takema made these remarks when he met President Gotabaya Rajapaksa at the President’s House in Colombo, today (16).

President Rajapaksa recalled that when he was the Secretary to the Ministry of Urban Development, he was able to successfully implement a number of development projects in collaboration with JICA.

Since 1965, the Government has obtained Japanese Official Development Assistance amounting USD 8,829 million for 120 development projects.

Japanese Assistance is provided through various schemes such as Yen loans packages, Project Grant Aid, Non-Project Grant Aid, Feasibility Studies and Technical Cooperation programmes.

Currently, 14 projects with approx. total value of USD 2500 million are being implemented under the JICA loan assistance mainly under the sector of Power, Water Supply and Drainage, Ports, Transport, Health, Telecommunication, and Rural Development etc. (Colombo Gazette)