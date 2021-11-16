Grades 6, 7, 8 and 9 to resume on Monday

Grades 6, 7, 8 and 9 of all schools will resume on Monday, the Government said today.

Media Minister and Cabinet Spokesman Dullas Alahapperuma said that steps have been taken to resume classes for Grades 6, 7, 8 and 9 on Monday.

The primary section of schools around the country had initially resumed.

Later classes for grades 10, 11, 12 and 13 had also resumed.

Education Minister Dinesh Gunawardane had announced yesterday that the remaining grades will resume classes next week.

He told Parliament that most grades had resumed classes last month after obtaining clearance from the health authorities.

The Minister said that opening schools was a good move and should be welcome.

Gunawardane said that schools were reopened after teachers were fully vaccinated. (Colombo Gazette)