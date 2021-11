The Government today asserted that there is no shortage of fuel in the country.

Cabinet Minister of Energy Udaya Gammanpila said that a false fear had been spread claiming that there will be a shortage of fuel.

Gammanpila told reporters today that the announcement the Sapugaskanda oil refinery will be temporarily closed for 50 days led to fears there will be a fuel shortage.

He insisted that closing the Sapugaskanda oil refinery will not cause an oil shortage in the country. (Colombo Gazette)