Children from Jammu and Kashmir’s Keran village celebrate children’s day

14th November, every year is celebrated by the entire nation to commemorate the birth anniversary of the first Prime Minister of Independent India, Jawaharlal Nehru. This momentous day was also celebrated with great enthusiasm, by the children of Keran and adjoining villages in an an event organised at Keran.

The children were initially educated about the significance of Children’s Day, which was followed by a cultural programme, which included folk songs performed by the Children of Keran Village.

The children then displayed their skill and creativity through a drawing competition which attracted a large participation. The best three drawings were awarded with prizes. To motivate all the children who attended the event, consolation prizes were also distributed. Many children & even adults, joined in the celebrations.

The event culminated with refreshments for all the children and their parents who attended the celebrations. (Courtesy Morning Kashmir)