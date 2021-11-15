US State Department official in Sri Lanka for talks

A top US State Department official is currently in Sri Lanka for talks with local leaders and officials.

The US Embassy in Sri Lanka said that Deputy Assistant Secretary Kelly Keiderling is in Sri Lanka to meet officials and thought leaders and discuss ways to strengthen the partnership and people-to-people ties.

Ambassador Kelly Keiderling is the South and Central Asian Affairs Bureau Deputy Assistant Secretary for Public Diplomacy and Bangladesh, Bhutan, Maldives, Nepal, and Sri Lanka.

She served as the US Ambassador to Uruguay from 2016-2019, and as the Deputy Commandant/International Affairs Advisor and faculty member at the National War College from 2019-2021.

Before her designation as U.S. Ambassador to Uruguay, she served as the Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary of the State Department’s Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs. (Colombo Gazette)