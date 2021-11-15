Remaining grades in schools to resume classes next week

The remaining grades in schools will resume classes next week, Education Minister Dinesh Gunawardane said today.

He told Parliament that most grades had resumed classes last month after obtaining clearance from the health authorities.

The Minister said that opening schools was a good move and should be welcome.

Gunawardane said that schools were reopened after teachers were fully vaccinated.

The primary section of schools around the country had initially resumed.

Later classes for grades 10, 11, 12 and 13 had also resumed. (Colombo Gazette)