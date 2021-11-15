Police obtain court orders against SJB protest

The Police have obtained multiple court orders against a protest rally scheduled to be staged by the Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) tomorrow.

The protest is to be staged without the approval of the Director General of Health Services.

Court orders have been obtained against the protest from the Hulftsdorp Magistrate’s Court, Mahara Magistrate’s Court, Kaduwela Magistrate’s Court and the Homagama Magistrate’s Court.

However, the Maligakanda Magistrate’s Court, the Gangodawila Magistrate’s Court and the Colombo Chief Magistrate refused to issue court orders banning the protest. (Colombo Gazette)