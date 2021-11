A maximum of 10 people are permitted at private gatherings at home, according to updated health guidelines issued today.

The Health Ministry issued updated health guidelines today which will be in effect till 30th November.

The guidelines will be reviewed by the Health Ministry by 30th November.

According to the updated guidelines, only a maximum of 10 people are permitted at private gatherings at home.

Meanwhile, outdoor private gatherings are completely banned. (Colombo Gazette)