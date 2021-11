The coronavirus death toll in Sri Lanka hit 14,000 today with another 21 people confirmed dead as a result of the pandemic.

The Ministry of Health said that 21 people had died yesterday (Sunday) and their deaths were confirmed today as being linked to the virus.

The latest victims includes 15 males and 06 females, the Health Ministry said.

With the latest victims, the coronavirus death toll in Sri Lanka rose to 14,014 today. (Colombo Gazette)