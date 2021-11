Arrest warrants have been issued on former Parliamentarians Weerakumara Dissanayake and Piyasiri Wijenayake and actor turned politician Roger Seneviratne.

The warrants were issued by the Colombo Chief Magistrate’s Court today.

All three had been summoned to appear in court today over an ongoing case.

However, they had failed to appear in court.

As a result the Colombo Chief Magistrate’s Court issued arrest warrants. (Colombo Gazette)