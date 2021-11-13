Liquor prices increased with excise duty being revised

Liquor prices have been increased with the excise duty on liquor being revised with effect from today in line with the 2022 budget proposals.

The Excise Department announced that the tax on local Special Arrack has been increased by Rs. 380 while the tax on arrack manufactured with palmyra, coconut has been increased by Rs. 410.

The tax on locally manufactured foreign Whiskey, Brandy, Rum and Gem has been increased by Rs. 420.

Meanwhile, the tax on locally popular beer with less than 5% alcohol concentration has been increased by Rs. 100 while the tax on beer with over 5% alcohol concentration has been increased by Rs. 250. (Colombo Gazette)