Dutch Prime Minister declares Western Europe’s first partial Covid lockdown

Much of Europe is facing a surge in cases, blamed partly on low vaccine take-up in several countries.

Restrictions would be imposed first in the two provinces of Upper Austria and Salzburg from Monday, according to Health Minister Wolfgang Mückstein.

Denmark, which had downgraded coronavirus as no longer a “socially critical” disease, has re-instated a Covid pass that was phased out in September. The government wants to push through a law allowing workplaces to require the pass for staff.

The Dutch prime minister said that fortunately the vast majority of people in the Netherlands had been vaccinated. But he said the three-week partial lockdown would start on Saturday evening: