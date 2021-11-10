UK to recognise Sinovac and Sinopharm vaccines

The United Kingdom (UK) is to recognise vaccines on the World Health Organization’s Emergency Use Listing ( WHO EUL ), including Sinovac and Sinopharm, the UK High Commission in Colombo said.

Sinovac, Sinopharm Beijing and Covaxin will be added to the list by the UK of approved vaccines for inbound travel, benefitting more fully vaccinated people from countries such as the United Arab Emirates, Malaysia and India. The US also recognises the vaccines on the WHO EUL for inbound travel.

“Great news! From 22 November, the Sinopharm vaccine will be added to the UK’s list of approved vaccines for inbound travel, benefiting more fully vaccinated people travelling from Sri Lanka to UK,” British High Commissioner to Sri Lanka Sarah Hulton tweeted.

From 4am on Monday 22 November, the UK will recognise Pfizer BioNTech, Oxford AstraZeneca (including Covishield), Moderna and Janssen (Johnson and Johnson), and WHO EUL including Sinovac, Sinopharm Beijing and Covaxin.

This comes as the UK Government simplifies travel rules for all under-18s coming to England who will be treated as fully vaccinated at the border and will be exempt from self-isolation requirements on arrival, day 8 testing and pre-departure testing. They will only be required to take 1 post-arrival test and a confirmatory free PCR test if they test positive. (Colombo Gazette)