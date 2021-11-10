Terms of reference of Task Force amended and Tamils included

By Easwaran Rutnam

The terms of reference of the Task Force headed by the Venerable Galagodaaththe Gnanasara Thero has been amended and three Tamils have also been appointed as members.

The move comes following strong opposition raised over the Task Force.

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has amended the terms of reference stating that the Task Force will present proposals for formulating a conceptual framework ideally suited for Sri Lanka after making a study of the said concept taking into account the views and opinions held by various parties with regard to the implementation of the concept: “One Country, One Law”.

The President has also appointed Ramalingam Chakrawarthy Karunakaran, Ms. Yogeswari Patgunarajah and Iyyampillai Dayanandaraja as additional members of the Task Force.

The Task Force led by the Venerable Galagodaaththe Gnanasara Thero already includes Professor Dayananda Banda, Professor Shanthinandana Wijesinghe, Professor Sumedha Siriwardana, N.G. Sujeewa Panditharathna, Attorney-at-Law Iresh Senevirathne, Attorney-at-Law Sanjaya Marambe, Eranda Navarathna, Pani Wewala, Moulavi Mohomad from the Ulama Council in Galle, Lecturer Mohomad Inthikab, Kaleel Rahuman and Azeez Nizardeen.

The Task Force had been entrusted to study the draft Acts and amendments that have already been prepared by the Ministry of Justice in relation to this subject and their appropriateness and if there are suitable amendments to submit proposal for the purpose and include them in such relevant draft as is deemed appropriate. (Colombo Gazette)