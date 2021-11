Mawanella Pradeshiya Sabha (PS) Deputy Chairman, K.G. Piyatissa, has been arrested for threatening a group of teachers.

He is among three suspects arrested over the incident.

The Ceylon Teachers Service Union had filed a Police complaint against the Deputy Chairman of the Mawanella Pradeshiya Sabha accusing him of assaulting teachers and parents who were engaged in a protest at the Mederigama Vidyalaya in Mawanella. (Colombo Gazette)