The death toll from the inclement weather being experienced in Sri Lanka reached 20 today with more people being reported dead from landslides and floods.

The Disaster Management Center (DMC) said that the latest victims included four people who were killed in Kurunegala.

According to the DMC, two people were killed in a landslide while two others died as a result of floods being experienced in parts of Kurunegala. (Colombo Gazette)